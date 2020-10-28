More In-Depth Research from Zacks
Alliant Energy (LNT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2020 financial results on Nov 2.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the company’s upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
With the easing of coronavirus-led restrictions, demand from commercial and industrial customers is expected to have improved but is yet to reach the pre-pandemic level. Overall broad diversity of customers across its two state jurisdictions is likely to have had a positive impact on earnings in the third quarter.
Moreover, increasing rate base, strong demand from residential class and cost-reduction efforts are likely to positively impact third-quarter results.
Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote
What Our Model Indicates
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Earnings ESP: It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider some players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2020 numbers on Oct 29. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.47% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2020 numbers on Oct 30. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.98% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.
NiSource Inc. (NI - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2020 numbers on Nov 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +150.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.
