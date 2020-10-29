We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
DuPont's (DD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD - Free Report) provides technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions. It serves several markets including electronics, transportation and construction.
Earnings
DuPont’s adjusted earnings were 88 cents per share for the third quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents.
Revenues
DuPont posted revenues of $5,096 million. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,046.8 million.
Estimate Trend
Investors should note that the earnings estimate for DuPont for the third quarter have been going up over the past month.
Key Stats/Developments to Note
DuPont expects adjusted earnings per share for full-year 2020 in the band of $3.17-$3.21. Net sales for the year are forecast to be between $20.1 billion and $20.2 billion.
Zacks Rank
DuPont currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Market Reaction
DuPont’s shares were inactive in pre-market trading. It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the results during the trading session today.
Check back later for our full write up on DuPont’s earnings report!
