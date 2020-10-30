Is Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Dynagas LNG Partners is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 140 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DLNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLNG's full-year earnings has moved 22.97% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, DLNG has gained about 2.82% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -0.60% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Dynagas LNG Partners is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, DLNG belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #117 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.48% so far this year, meaning that DLNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to DLNG as it looks to continue its solid performance.
Image: Bigstock
Is Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Dynagas LNG Partners is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 140 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DLNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLNG's full-year earnings has moved 22.97% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, DLNG has gained about 2.82% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -0.60% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Dynagas LNG Partners is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, DLNG belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #117 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.48% so far this year, meaning that DLNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to DLNG as it looks to continue its solid performance.