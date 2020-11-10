Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK - Free Report) operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD - Free Report) owns and operates senior living communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ - Free Report) produces and sells uranium. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO - Free Report) produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.

