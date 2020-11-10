We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 9th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK - Free Report) operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD - Free Report) owns and operates senior living communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Cameco Corporation (CCJ - Free Report) produces and sells uranium. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO - Free Report) produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.
