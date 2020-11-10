Back to top

Company News for Nov 9, 2020

  • Shares of Coty, Inc. (COTY - Free Report) surged 22.1% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss $0.07.
  • The Hershey Company’s (HSY - Free Report) shares increased 3.3% after the company’s reported third-quarter 2020 $1.86, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71.
  • Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (MAR - Free Report) gained 3% after it delivered third-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07.
  • CVS Health Corporation’s (CVS - Free Report) shared jumped 5.8% after the company reported third-quarter earnings $1.66, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34.

