ETFs to Bet on Biden's Potential Presidential Victory
In a tight race with Donald Trump in the presidential election, Joe Biden may have finally won the White House, per various media sources and is expected to become the next president in the United States. He has secured 279 Electoral College votes after winning Pennsylvania's 20 electors and Nevada's 6 electors, according to NBC News, surpassing the 270 needed to win the White House and defeat President Donald Trump.
However, the fight for the control of the Senate is ongoing, as no candidate has reached the required 50% threshold to win outright. The balance of power in the Senate will be decided in January, when Georgia holds run-off elections for both its seats on Jan 5 (read: Trump vs. Biden: ETF Strategies for the Election Outcome).
Though the election results are yet to become official, many sectors are expected to benefit on Biden’s potential victory and will be in the limelight over the coming weeks. Below we will discuss them and highlight some of their good compelling ETF picks:
Marijuana
Biden’s likely victory could speed up the legalization of marijuana at the federal level, thereby providing a boost to the U.S. cannabis industry. Five states legalized marijuana through ballot measures and this added to the optimism. Global X Cannabis ETF POTX, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS and ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ - Free Report) have been the biggest beneficiaries over the past month. These have gained 22.2%, 18.3% and 18.1%, respectively (read: Cannabis ETFs Hot Ahead of Elections: Here's Why?).
Green Energy
Biden plans to pump $2 trillion into green energy over four years to build solar panels, charging stations and more; vows to rejoin the Paris climate in “exactly 77 days;” and aims for net-zero emissions by 2050. As a result, clean energy ETFs like Invesco Solar ETF (TAN - Free Report) , ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES - Free Report) , and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN - Free Report) have been on a stellar ride this year, climbing 145.3%, 83.6% and 83.3%, respectively. Solar ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) (read: Here's Why Clean Energy ETFs Are Sizzling With Opportunities).
Gold
Biden’s presidency could lead to more stimuli which in turn would weigh on the U.S. dollar and lift inflation. The combination of a weak dollar and inflationary pressure will raise the appeal of gold as a store of value as well as hedge against inflation. SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD - Free Report) , iShares Gold Trust (IAU - Free Report) and SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM - Free Report) are the ultra popular plays with AUM of $76.5 billion, $32.4 billion and $3.7 billion, respectively. These funds are up more than 28% each so far this year and has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.
Healthcare
A Biden administration could be beneficial for the sector, especially healthcare services, given its plan for expanding the Affordable Care Act, allowing public health agencies to deal with COVID-19, and passing a stimulus bill to support struggling doctors, hospitals and nursing homes. This strategy could make SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE - Free Report) appealing. The duo has gained 26.1% and 19.7%, respectively, so far this year. XBI has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 while XHE has a Zacks ETF Rank #3.
Cyclical Sectors
A Biden presidency would be supportive of the equity markets and an economy with more stimulus, which will result in the outperformance of the cyclical sectors. Additionally, Biden wants to raise the federal minimum wage to $15. While many ETFs belong to the cyclical sectors, First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto ETF (CARZ - Free Report) , iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB - Free Report) and Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ - Free Report) could be attractive. All the three funds have a Zacks ETF Rank #3. CARZ has risen about 30% while ITB and PEZ have gained 26.4% and 21.1%, respectively (read: Ride on a Recovering Auto Industry With These ETF & Stocks).
