We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has FedEx (FDX) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is FedEx (FDX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
FedEx is one of 140 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDX's full-year earnings has moved 53.94% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, FDX has moved about 85.02% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 5.52%. This shows that FedEx is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, FDX belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 67.35% so far this year, so FDX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
FDX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.