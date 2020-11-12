Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER - Free Report) is an aircraft leasing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Euronav NV (EURN - Free Report) is engaged in the shipping and storage of crude oil across the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG - Free Report) is a seller of individual life insurance and annuity products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR - Free Report) is the operator of a cloud communications platform for enterprises. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

