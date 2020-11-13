In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Alpha Pro (APT) Surges: Stock Moves 7.6% Higher
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $11.39 – $15.61 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.
The company has seen no estimates revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
Alpha Pro currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Price
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. price | Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Industrial Products sector is Fortune Brands Home Security Inc (FBHS - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
