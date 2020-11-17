We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Stock Picks for Week of November 16, 2020
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. NVIDIA is a cash rich company with a strong balance sheet.
Hologic Inc (HOLX - Free Report) , develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics, medical imaging systems and surgical products which cater to the healthcare needs of women.Hologic exited fiscal fourth quarter with better-than-expected results. Robust bottom and top-line growth amid the pandemic is encouraging. Organic revenue growth and growth in Diagnostic revenues, led by the Molecular Diagnostics arm, buoy optimism. Robust demand for Hologic’s COVID-19-related products and ongoing recovery in other segments have enabled the company to provide fiscal first-quarter guidance, which instills confidence in investors. Expansion of both margins looks encouraging. Regulatory approvals for the company’s diagnostic tests are encouraging. For the past six months, Hologic has been outperforming its industry. Global expansion will be a critical element of its growth strategy over the long term. The company’s international sales have been a major catalyst over the past three years.
