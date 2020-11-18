Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.3% downward over the last 30 days.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO - Free Report) is a developer and marketer of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT - Free Report) is engaged in developing a pipeline of novel therapies to treat cancer patients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB - Free Report) is a creator of audio and imaging technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dolby Laboratories (DLB) - free report >>

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) - free report >>

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) - free report >>

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) - free report >>

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (THMO) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary medical