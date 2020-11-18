We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 18th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Amyris, Inc. (AMRS - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.3% downward over the last 30 days.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO - Free Report) is a developer and marketer of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT - Free Report) is engaged in developing a pipeline of novel therapies to treat cancer patients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB - Free Report) is a creator of audio and imaging technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.1% downward over the last 30 days.
