J.B. Hunt (JBHT) Announces Several Major Leadership Changes
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT - Free Report) announced several top-management changes, set to take effect on Dec 1, 2020.
The company appointed John Kuhlow as the executive vice president and chief financial officer (“CFO”). He has been serving as the interim CFO since March 2020, following the retirement of David Mee. Kuhlow joined J.B. Hunt in 2006 and has previously served as senior vice president of finance, controller and chief accounting officer.
Nick Hobbs, currently serving as executive vice president and president of Dedicated Contract Services and Final Mile Services (contract services), has been named chief operating officer. Among other responsibilities in this expanded role, he will have greater oversight of asset operations across all divisions.
Executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Shelley Simpson, will have added responsibility for international services and corporate marketing. She will also assume the role of executive vice president, people and human resources.
Meanwhile, J.B. Hunt chose Craig Harper for its newly created position of chief sustainability officer. He will focus on sustainability initiatives. Additionally, executive vice president Brad Hicks has been appointed president of highway services.
It remains to be seen how these managerial changes impact the company as it deals with coronavirus-led challenges.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
J.B. Hunt carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD - Free Report) , Landstar System (LSTR - Free Report) and FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) . While FedEx sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Expeditors and Landstar carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Expeditors, Landstar and FedEx have rallied more than 15%, 16% and 92% respectively so far this year.
