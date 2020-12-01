We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS - Free Report) is an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR - Free Report) is the owner and operator of a cloud communications platform for enterprises. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA - Free Report) is a provider of scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF - Free Report) is a manufacturer and distributor of various nutritional snack foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 30 days.
