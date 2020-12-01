Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS - Free Report) is an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR - Free Report) is the owner and operator of a cloud communications platform for enterprises. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA - Free Report) is a provider of scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF - Free Report) is a manufacturer and distributor of various nutritional snack foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 30 days.

