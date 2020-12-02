We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
U.S. Silica (SLCA) Raises Prices of ISP Segment Products
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s (SLCA - Free Report) Industrial and Specialty Products (“ISP”) segment will raise prices for most of its non-contracted silica sand, perlite, diatomaceous earth, cellulose and clay products. These are mainly used in glass, filtration, foundry, coatings, paints, elastomers, chemicals, roofing, building products, recreation, agricultural and other applications.
The company stated that depending on the product and grade, the price increases will range up to 15%. The price hike is effective for shipments starting Jan 1, 2021.
Per U.S. Silica, the latest increase in prices will support its continued investments in upgrading capacity for the growing demand of its products and offset increasing production costs.
Shares of U.S. Silica have lost 1.6% in the past year against the industry’s 17.3% growth.
U.S. Silica provided guidance for the fourth quarter in its third-quarter 2020 earnings call.
In the Oil & Gas segment, the company expects sales volumes for the fourth quarter to rise 20-30% sequentially on the back of an expected increase in completion activities. Moreover, the company expects contribution margin from the unit to rise 5-10% sequentially.
In the ISP segment, the company expects volumes to fall 5-10% sequentially due to usual business seasonality. Contribution margin of the unit is expected to decline around 10%, excluding third-quarter benefits from the re-measurement of railcar leases.
