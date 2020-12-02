We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Accenture (ACN) Announces Completion of OpusLine Buyout
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) announced yesterday that it has completed the acquisition of OpusLine, a move that was announced on Oct 27. Financial terms of the transaction were kept under wraps.
Established in 2012, OpusLine is one of the largest independent health consulting companies in France. The company, with more than 85 highly qualified consultants, has united with the new Health practice of Accenture Strategy & Consulting in France.
How Will Accenture Benefit?
Accenture should benefit from OpusLine’s experience in providing strategic advisory and transformational services to public- and private-sector healthcare providers, and life sciences and insurance companies.
The buyout will enhance Accenture as a provider of latest innovations in data analytics, artificial intelligence, robotics and internet of things areas to its clients across health, life sciences and insurance industries. This in turn should enable clients convey digital innovation across their organizations.
Over the past year, shares of Accenture have gained 26.4%, ahead of 21.5% growth of the industry it belongs to and 16.7% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
