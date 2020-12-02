We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
The 5 Hottest Earnings Charts in December
Third quarter earnings season is basically over, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some amazing earnings charts still to come this month.
In December, there are some retailers, and some technology companies who report on the fiscal year, that are still to report.
What it amounts to is several companies that are earnings all-stars reporting their quarterly results with the spotlight on them because there’s few others reporting.
Will these red-hot stocks be able to keep their momentum?
1. Chewy CHWY has been one of the big pandemic winners. It’s coming off a big beat last quarter. Shares are up 160% year-to-date. It has become one of the hottest 2019 IPOs. But is it too hot to handle with the vaccines coming in 2021?
2. Lululemon LULU is one of the hottest global apparel retailers. It has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years. It’s coming off a big beat last quarter. For the retailers, it’s about execution. Lululemon is trading at 87x as shares have soared 58% year-to-date. Is it over valued here?
3. RH RH has been able to cash in on the nesting craze during the pandemic. It has a good earnings surprise track record with its last miss all the way back in 2016. Shares are up 111% year-to-date to 5-year highs. Is all the good news priced in?
4. Broadcom AVGO hasn’t missed since Zacks records began in 2017. It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of just 15.6, even as shares are up 25% year-to-date. Should investors be diving in?
5. Micron (MU - Free Report) has only missed once since 2017 and that was back in 2019 when the industry was in a down cycle. Shares are up 20% year-to-date. It trades with a forward P/E of 23. Is this just the start of the next “up” cycle?
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of LULU and RH in her personal portfolio.]
