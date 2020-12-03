Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG - Free Report) operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

New Relic, Inc. (NEWR - Free Report) is a software-as-a-service company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG - Free Report) provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL - Free Report) operates as a cruise company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.

energy retail tech-stocks travel-leisure