We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ALLY and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.
Ally Financial is a member of our Finance group, which includes 895 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ALLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLY's full-year earnings has moved 194.96% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that ALLY has returned about 1.60% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -4.49% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ally Financial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, ALLY belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.20% so far this year, so ALLY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on ALLY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.