Is MEDIFAST INC (MED) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MEDIFAST INC (MED - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
MEDIFAST INC is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 174 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MED is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MED's full-year earnings has moved 4.29% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, MED has returned 85.14% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 1.56%. This shows that MEDIFAST INC is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, MED is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.28% this year, meaning that MED is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on MED as it attempts to continue its solid performance.