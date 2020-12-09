Back to top

This Sleeping Giant of e-Commerce is the Next Amazon

Shares of Jumia (JMIA - Free Report) have rallied sharply over the last several weeks. Jumia operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company’s platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers. Some analysts are calling it the “Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) of Africa.”

The stock has rallied from a March low of $2.15. The 52-week high for Jumia is $40.90. As of December 8th, the stock was trading around $35.50. The 200-day moving average is far below the current stock price, down at $9.44. The stock is up 540% over the last year. It currently trades with a market cap around $2.8 billion.

 

emerging-markets internet