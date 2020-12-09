Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 9, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX - Free Report) surged 39.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17.
  • H&R Block, Inc.’s (HRB - Free Report) shares declined 7.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss of $1.09 per, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.93.
  • Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD - Free Report) jumped 21.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.90 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36.
  • Moderna, Inc.’s (MRNA - Free Report) shares increased 6.5% after Switzerland increased its confirmation orders for its COVID-19 vaccine from 4.5 million.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) - free report >>

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) - free report >>

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) - free report >>

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) - free report >>

Published in

biotechs business-services medical pharmaceuticals retail