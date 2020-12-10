Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stratasys (SSYS) to Boost 3D Printing Line With Origin Buyout

Stratasys (SSYS - Free Report) recently inked an agreement to acquire Origin, a 3D printing start-up in a cash-and-stock deal worth $100 million. The company expects to complete the transaction by Jan 2021.

Per the terms of the deal, Stratasys will pay $60 million upfront and the remaining $40 million will be paid as performance-based earnouts over the next three years. The company intends to fund the transaction with cash of $55 million and $45 million in stock.

Rationale Behind Origin Acquisition

With the acquisition, Stratasys will gain access to Origin One, Origin’s manufacturing-grade 3D printer, which uses its proprietary resin-based Programmable PhotoPolymerization (P3) technology. The company believes that the technology can generate incremental annual revenues of $200 million within five years.

The integration will enable Stratasys to deliver polymer-based additive systems to dental, medical, tooling, and selected industrial, defense, and consumer goods market. It will further strengthen its footprint in the 3D-printed mass production parts market.

The company also revealed that its go-to-market organization will globally launch the product by mid-2021, which will be developed in conjunction with Origin’s team.

Although the acquisition is expected to have a dilutive effect on non-GAAP earnings in 2021, the integration will aid non-GAAP earnings growth by 2023.

Coronavirus-Led Disruptions Continue

Stratasys’s shares are down 5.6% year to date against the Zacks Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry’s rally of 43.6%.

Notably, dampened consumer demand for Stratasys’s hardware and consumables due to coronavirus outbreak remained an overhang on the company’s July-September quarterly results.

Product revenues declined 21.4% year over year to $83.5 million in third-quarter 2020. Within Product revenues, System revenues plunged 20.8% and Consumables revenues decreased 22% year over year.

Momentum in 3D Printing Industry to Revive Growth

According to Statista, the global 3D printing products and services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.4% through 2020-2024 and will reach $40 billion by 2024.

Moreover, data cited by Stratasys from its internal analysis of the market indicates that the 3D-printing industry is likely to reach nearly $25 billion by 2025 and resin polymer-based additive systems is anticipated to experience an annual growth of 20% through 2020-2025.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, along with its industry peers 3D Systems (DDD - Free Report) and HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) , stands to benefit from increased investments in 3D printing solutions for designing and product modeling. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Moreover, solid adoption of the company’s J750 Digital Anatomy 3D printers across healthcare institutions and medical service providers globally is a key positive. Further, enhancements to the printer such as ultra-realistic simulation and realism with advanced bone capabilities, is expected to attract new customers.

Additionally, strategic partnerships with automotive leaders such as Volkswagen, General Motors (GM - Free Report) and Ford Motors are expected to drive demand for the company’s 3D printing capabilities and fuel customer acquisition.

