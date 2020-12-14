We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of West Pharmaceutical Services (WST - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WST and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.
West Pharmaceutical Services is a member of our Medical group, which includes 927 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WST's full-year earnings has moved 6.37% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, WST has moved about 75.60% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 6.05%. This means that West Pharmaceutical Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, WST belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.09% so far this year, so WST is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to WST as it looks to continue its solid performance.