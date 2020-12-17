We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is KLA (KLAC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of KLA (KLAC - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
KLA is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 615 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KLAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLAC's full-year earnings has moved 9.73% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that KLAC has returned about 46.49% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 38.48%. This means that KLA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, KLAC belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.19% so far this year, so KLAC is performing better in this area.
KLAC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.