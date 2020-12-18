We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Euronet's (EEFT) Unit Boosts Payments System for Cosmos Bank
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (EEFT - Free Report) arm Euronet India Services Pvt. Ltd recently migrated Cosmos Bank in India to the modern processing technologies of Euronet’s REN Ecosystem.
Euronet has been chosen by Cosmos Bank, the second largest co-operative community bank in India with an experience of more than 114 years, to enhance its digital platform. The company even launched an on-demand “pay as you grow” services model for boosting the bank’s card-based and real-time account-based payment methods.
By using next gen REN Ecosystem, the company is able to substitute the bank’s on premise switching system via cloud-based solutions like a core processing platform, which allows services including ATM and device driving, and card management services.
The company is utilizing its REN Connect product to change message formats and streamline integration between Cosmos bank’s back office systems and the national payments networks in a low-code environment.
The REN-based services and core processing platform are managed in a private cloud at the company’s data centers.
Notably, by leveraging this a state-of-the-art core payments platform, Cosmos Bank will be able to fulfill its commitment of providing the best services to clients.
Cosmos Bank is a suitable choice for Euronet for this launch as the bank is one of the most tech-savvy banks in India. This deal also reinforces Euronet’s position as the preferred choice for best banks and national network in India and APAC area.
Notably, the company has never been hesitant when it comes to adapting new technology or digital innovation. Also, it has been making the most of the booming Indian market. A few months ago, it entered a demand services agreement with IDFC First Bank, a leading private sector bank in India.
We think that the company is well-poised for growth on the back of its strategic initiatives and solid segments.
