Has First Majestic Silver (AG) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. First Majestic Silver (AG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AG and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.
First Majestic Silver is one of 235 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AG's full-year earnings has moved 216.67% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, AG has returned 3.43% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 21.19%. As we can see, First Majestic Silver is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, AG belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #247 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.55% this year, meaning that AG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
AG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.