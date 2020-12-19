We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) closed at $236.72, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.35% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 11.77% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VRTX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.61, up 53.53% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.57 billion, up 11.05% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.39 per share and revenue of $6.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +94.93% and +47.48%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VRTX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VRTX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note VRTX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.96.
Also, we should mention that VRTX has a PEG ratio of 1.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.