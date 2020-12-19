We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX - Free Report) closed at $6.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.46% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from USX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 540% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $448.22 million, down 0.31% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +300% and +1.78%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for USX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.47% lower. USX is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that USX has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.42 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.72, so we one might conclude that USX is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow USX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.