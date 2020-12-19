We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
LabCorp (LH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
LabCorp (LH - Free Report) closed at $205.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.
Coming into today, shares of the medical laboratory operator had gained 1.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.21%.
LH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LH is projected to report earnings of $7.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 150.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.87 billion, up 31.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.53 per share and revenue of $13.40 billion. These totals would mark changes of +81.36% and +15.97%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.27% higher. LH currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, LH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.04.
It is also worth noting that LH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.69 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
