Top Stock Picks for Week of December 21, 2020
The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD - Free Report) is a provider of technology platform for advertising.Trade Desk is benefiting from the momentum in programmatic ad buying. Further, the emergence of digital content boosted the usage of this company’s inventory across all forms of ConnectedTV (“CTV”). Moreover, recovering ad demand and spending scenarios are expected to drive the top line. The Trade Desk currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 and a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this multi-billion dollar company’s 2020 earnings was recently revised upward by double digits. For 2021, the consensus mark for earnings has moved north by double digits also.Trade Desk is one company that helped the Nasdaq Achieve Record Highs this year. It has a market cap of more than $10 billion.Company shares are up by triple digits year to date.
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) is engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States. Lennar’s shares have outperformed its industry so far this year. The price performance was backed by solid housing market fundamentals. The company has been benefiting from higher demand for new homes, reflective of healthy housing market fundamentals arising from declining mortgage rates and a decline in inventory levels. Effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient are resulting in higher operating leverage. Although rising land and labor costs remain headwinds, its focus on lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Earnings estimates moved upward over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism over the company’s growth prospect.The company is using its dynamic pricing model, which enables it to set price according to the evolving market conditions. Courtesy of this strategy, Lennar has been taking advantage of the strong demand trend, which is helping it to maximize cash flow and return on inventory.
