Is TopBuild (BLD) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is TopBuild (BLD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
TopBuild is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD's full-year earnings has moved 8.88% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that BLD has returned about 92.84% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 20.64% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that TopBuild is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, BLD belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #117 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.26% so far this year, so BLD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to BLD as it looks to continue its solid performance.