Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM - Free Report) closed at $11.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the cancer drug developer had gained 1.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.8%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ATNM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ATNM is projected to report earnings of -$0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50.83%.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ATNM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ATNM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.