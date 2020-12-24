We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Univar (UNVR) Enters Into a Agreement with Dow Coating
Univar Solutions Inc.’s (UNVR - Free Report) subsidiary Univar B.V. recently announced its distribution agreement with Dow Coating Materials, a unit of Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) . The latter has authorized Univar as distributor for all coatings applications in the U.K. and Ireland as well as for industrial coatings applications in Turkey.
The agreement includes all products of renowned brands of the company namely PRIMAL, EVOQUE, MAINCOTE, FASTRACK, ROPAQUE, OROTAN and ACRYSOL. This range of European products provides solutions across architectural, industrial and wood coating applications.
Univar’s agreement with Dow will help customers in the U.K., Ireland and Turkey gain access to a wider product portfolio.
The agreement will commence in January 2021 and widen Univar’s product range consisting of industry-leading silicones, pigments, fillers, and other resins with utility in architectural, industrial and wood coating.
With Univar, Dow managed to find a distributor that fulfils requirements of market leadership, innovation in technology, and excellent customer service.
Shares of Univar have declined 23.5% in the past year compared with 8.8% rise of the industry.
Univar is expected to benefit from market expansion and strategic acquisitions. The company is also focused on expense management and productivity actions. It also has a strong liquidity position. The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $140-$145 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Univar projects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $629-$634 million for 2020.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
UNVR currently sports a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some other better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space are Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) and Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW - Free Report) .
Bunge has a projected earnings growth rate of 43% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained around 13.5% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Clearwater has an expected earnings growth rate of 1,960.9% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged around 71.3% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.
