Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 28, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD - Free Report) rose 0.1% following news that the company has agreed to sell 49.9% stake in its U.S. metal container plants for nearly $3 billion to a consortium led by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO - Free Report) .
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO - Free Report) shares gained 1.9% after the company released positive Phase 1 data of its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate.
  • Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) advanced 0.3% following news that Google is partnering with Saudi Aramco for providing cloud services in Saudi Arabia.
  • Intel Corp. (INTC - Free Report) shares gained 1.1% after Cloudera Inc. (CLDR - Free Report) said that it repurchased all of Intel’s stake in the company for $314 million.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Intel Corporation (INTC) - free report >>

AnheuserBusch InBev SANV (BUD) - free report >>

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - free report >>

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - free report >>

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) - free report >>

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance medical semiconductor tech-stocks