Company News for Dec 30, 2020

  • Shares of The Boeing Co. (BA - Free Report) rose 0.1% after 737 Max plane resumed operations in the United States for the first time since March 2019 following the lifting of the safety ban last month.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO - Free Report) shares fell 0.6% following news that the company is abandoning its smart cities project named “Cisco Kinetic for Cities.”
  • Shares of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX - Free Report) dipped 1.6% after VMware, Inc. (VMW - Free Report) filed a lawsuit for breach of contract against its former COO who left the company and joined Nutanix as CEO.
  • Intel Corp. (INTC - Free Report) shares rallied 4.9% after news emerged that activist investor Daniel Loeb of Third Point LLC is pushing Intel to explore strategic alternatives.

