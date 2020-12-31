Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Why Harley-Davidson (HOG) Stock Might be a Great Pick

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Automotive – Domestic space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Automotive – Domestic space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Harley-Davidson is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have risen from 7 cents per share to 10 cents per share, while current year estimates have risen from 71 cents to 73 cents per share. This has helped HOG to earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Harley-Davidson. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

