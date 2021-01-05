Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 4th

Here are 3 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT - Free Report) develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO - Free Report) designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN - Free Report) is a precious metals company that engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60% downward over the last 60 days.

