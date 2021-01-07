We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Emergent Biosolutions (EBS - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EBS and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.
Emergent Biosolutions is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 980 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EBS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EBS's full-year earnings has moved 9.40% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, EBS has returned 8.25% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.10%. This shows that Emergent Biosolutions is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, EBS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 445 individual companies and currently sits at #198 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.30% this year, meaning that EBS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to EBS as it looks to continue its solid performance.