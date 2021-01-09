Back to top

Company News for Jan 8, 2021

  • Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY - Free Report) plummeted 10.9% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.08 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s (WBA - Free Report) shares jumped 5.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.22 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share.
  • Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ - Free Report) rallied 2.3% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $3.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 per share.
  • Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s (SCHN - Free Report) shares gained 1.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.57 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share.
     

