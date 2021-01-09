We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Where Is Jack Ma?
Jack Ma isn't the richest Entrepreneur in China, but he is undoubtedly the most outspoken. Ma is known for his ostentatious antics, charismatic persona and isn't afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve, which has been the reason for the recent decent of his business empire's value.
Now Jack Ma has seemingly fallen off the face of the Earth following the denunciation of his homeland government. Many suspected that Chinese officials have 'taken him out'.
I believe that Ma is lying low, for the time being, preparing a plan to redeem himself in the face of the Chinese Communist Party. Ma is a Communist Party Member and wants to improve the system in which he and his cohorts operate. A movement that may not have been presented in the most tactful manner initially.
Ma and the Chinese regime will come to terms (that is if he is still around), and Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) , along with its financial arm, Ant Group, will come out of this more vital than ever.
