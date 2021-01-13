Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Jan 12, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Mesoblast Limited (MESO - Free Report) jumped 31.6% after the company announced that its rexlemestrocel-L reduced heart attacks, strokes and cardiac deaths.
  • The ODP Corporation’s (ODP - Free Report) shares rose 19.4% after USR Parent, Inc. proposed to acquire the company for $40 per share in cash.
  • Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY - Free Report) surged 11.7% after the company announced that its Alzheimer's treatment slowed the decline of patients' ability to think by 32% in a phase 2 trial.
  • AZZ Inc.’s (AZZ - Free Report) shares rose 0.6% after the company reported third quarter of fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) - free report >>

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) - free report >>

The ODP Corporation (ODP) - free report >>

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical