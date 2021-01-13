We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 11, 2021
CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) is a leader in next-generation endpoint protection, threat intelligence and cyberattack response services. CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 16 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, the acquisition of Preempt Security is anticipated to enhance CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust security capabilities. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. CrowdStrike is gaining customer accounts, which contributes to its revenues. CrowdStrike has a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity position and no debt obligations. Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising.
BlackBerry Limited (BB - Free Report) operates in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Other regions. The cybersecurity software and services company provides devices and software platform for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, programs, mobile apps and the Internet of Things. BlackBerry recorded healthy third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with non-GAAP earnings beating consensus estimate. The company continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth. Its Spark business is witnessing strong demand. BlackBerry has inked a deal with Amazon Web Services for a cloud-connected software platform that is likely to redefine the dynamics of the automotive industry. With a holistic growth model, the company aims to expand its market leadership in the enterprise mobility segment. At the same time, it intends to grow market share for BlackBerry Cylance, while improving profitability and reducing the cash burn. As a leading player in the enterprise mobility management, BlackBerry is widely recognized for productivity and security innovations.
