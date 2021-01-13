We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
5 ETFs to Enhance Your Portfolio in 2021
Investors have high expectations from 2021 after a pandemic-stricken 2020. The coronavirus vaccine rollout, introduction of the much-awaited fresh round of stimulus and the Fed’s continuous support to keep interest rates low have added to investors’ hope for a faster economic recovery in the United States. Keeping the current scenario in mind, let’s discuss ETFs that can be good additions to investors’ portfolio for promising returns in 2021:
Notably, favorable government initiatives and federal policies, which include tax incentives to encourage installation, have accelerated global market growth for clean energy in 2020. Thus, clean energy ETF like iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN - Free Report) is looking good. Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY - Free Report) will also make a good choice as online shopping is gaining favor among shoppers in an attempt to minimize human-to-human contact as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the United States.
Weak dollar, coronavirus vaccine rollout, and smoother international relationships are expected to make emerging markets an attractive investment arena. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM - Free Report) is a good option to consider. Investors can also consider Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV - Free Report) as ESG investing has also shown some resilience and continues to gain investor attention amid the pandemic. Small-cap companies are closely tied to the U.S. economy and thus, are well positioned to outperform when the economy improves. Given the current scenario, investors can consider Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA - Free Report) .
