We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why You Should Add MGE Energy (MGEE) to Your Portfolio Now
MGE Energy Inc.’s (MGEE - Free Report) strong fundamentals and a solid financial position with favorable growth estimates make it a good investment choice.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
MGE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past three months, the stock has gained 1.9% against the industry’s decline of 0.1%.
Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.87 per share and $582 million each, suggesting a respective increase of 7.09% and 5.54% year over year.
Surprise History & Long-Term Earnings Growth
MGE Energy delivered an earnings surprise of 4.65%, on average, in the last four quarters.
Its long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is currently projected at 4.85%.
Financial Position
MGE Energy’s total debt to total capital is 35.68%, comparing favorably with the industry’s 55.78%. Its times interest earned (TIE) ratio also improved to 5.77 at the end of the third quarter of 2020 from 5.72 at the end of the second quarter. This strong TIE ratio reflects the company’s ability to meet its debt obligations in the near future.
Return on Equity (ROE)
The company’s ROE for the trailing 12 months is 10.21%, comparing favorably with the industry’s 8.51%. This uptrend reflects its higher efficiency in utilizing its shareholders’ funds than its peers.
Other Stocks to Consider
A few other top-ranked stocks from the same sector are E.ON SE (EONGY - Free Report) , CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP - Free Report) and Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT - Free Report) , all presently carrying the same Zacks Rank as MGE Energy. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The long-term (three-five years) earnings growth rate of E.ON SE, CenterPoint Energy and Alliant Energy is pegged at 6.5%, 5% and 6%, respectively.
E.ON SE, CenterPoint Energy and Alliant Energy delivered an earnings surprise of 11.1%, 13.2% and 18.3%, respectively, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>