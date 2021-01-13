Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Has Zscaler (ZS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Zscaler is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 632 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ZS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZS's full-year earnings has moved 7.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ZS has returned 3.10% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 1.06%. This shows that Zscaler is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, ZS belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #128 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.28% this year, meaning that ZS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on ZS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors