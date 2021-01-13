We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
FOXA vs. GAIA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Broadcast Radio and Television stocks have likely encountered both Fox (FOXA - Free Report) and Gaiam (GAIA - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Fox and Gaiam are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that FOXA likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than GAIA has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
FOXA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.47, while GAIA has a forward P/E of 207.40. We also note that FOXA has a PEG ratio of 7.48. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GAIA currently has a PEG ratio of 13.83.
Another notable valuation metric for FOXA is its P/B ratio of 1.64. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GAIA has a P/B of 2.71.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to FOXA's Value grade of B and GAIA's Value grade of F.
FOXA stands above GAIA thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that FOXA is the superior value option right now.