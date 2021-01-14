We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Emerging Market ETF (IEMG) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 84% from its 52-week low of $35.66 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed.
IEMG in Focus
This ETF offers exposure to a broad range of emerging market companies. It has key holdings in information technology, consumer discretionary, financials and communications. Among the emerging countries, China takes the top spot at nearly 35% share while South Korea and Taiwan round off the next two spots with a double-digit exposure each. The fund charges 11 bps in fees per year (see: all the Broad Emerging Market ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The emerging markets have been an area to watch lately given their outperformance over the past few months. The super-easy policies, wider rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential election has bolstered confidence into riskier assets. The administration is looking for a bigger fiscal package and infrastructure spending that would lead to increased demand for metals and industrial products from companies in the emerging markets.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, IEMG has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.
