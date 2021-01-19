Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT - Free Report) commercial-stage company that develops an immune medicine platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO - Free Report) develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL - Free Report) operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA - Free Report) operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW - Free Report) provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

