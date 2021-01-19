We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 18th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT - Free Report) commercial-stage company that develops an immune medicine platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO - Free Report) develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL - Free Report) operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Nikola Corporation (NKLA - Free Report) operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.
ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW - Free Report) provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.
