5 Red-Hot Large Cap Earnings Superstars

There are about 100 companies expected to report earnings this week, including the first of the FAANG stocks: Netflix.

But among that group are dozens of large cap stocks that are going to set the tone for this earnings season.

Which companies are the superstars who have it all including the solid earnings surprise track record and the record highs?

You might be surprised to find out that there’s not a pure-play technology company or online retailer among these five. In fact, several would likely be included among those in the “old economy.”

With the global economy expected to rebound by the summer as the vaccine rolls out and COVID is contained, will they be among those able to cash in?

  1. The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG - Free Report) has a perfect 5-year earnings surprise record. That’s not easy to do, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. Impressive. Shares are up 6.6% over the last year and are trading near their 5-year highs. But the shares aren’t cheap, with a forward P/E of 24.
  2. Fastenal (FAST - Free Report) has beat 3 quarters in a row and shares are at new 5-year highs, up 36% in the last year. It’s been grinding higher over the prior five years, even with a manufacturing recession during that time period. Will it give a bullish outlook for the manufacturing and construction industries in 2021?
  3. UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) also has a great earnings surprise track record. Like Procter & Gamble, it hasn’t missed in 5 years. Impressive. Shares are near 5-year highs, up 18.5% in the past year. They now trade with a forward P/E of 19. Are the health insurers set to rally further in 2021 with a Democrat in the White House?
  4. Union Pacific (UNP - Free Report) has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters, but one of those misses was last quarter. However, the shares barely felt it as they have still managed to break out to new 5-year highs. This original West Coast railroad, founded in 1862 when Abraham Lincoln was President, is up 212% to new 5-year highs. Is it too late to get aboard?
  5. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) has put together 6 beats in a row, which included the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic when surgical procedures were halted around the globe. It’s only missed twice in the last 5 years. Shares rebounded off the coronavirus lows in 2020 and have now gained 29.7% over the last year, to a new 5-year high. They’re not cheap, with a forward P/E of 59. Can it keep its momentum?

