Lam Research (LRCX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jan 27. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.7%.
Lam Research’s surprise history has been decent. The company surpassed earnings estimates in three out of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 6.9%.
For the fiscal second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been stable at $5.62 per share over the past 30 days. This indicates an increase of 40.2% from the year-ago reported figure.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.31 billion, implying an increase of 28.04% from the year-ago reported figure.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.
Lam Research Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Factors to Note
Lam Research has been witnessing improvement in memory and semiconductor equipment markets. Increased adoption rates for 3D NAND technology, FinFETs and multi-patterning is expected to have aided its top-line growth.
During the last reported quarter, the company witnessed strong demand in key electronic categories, including PCs, storage and networking. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter, thanks to continuation of the work-and-learn-from-home trend.
Lam Research provides advanced semiconductors and memory solutions that power 5G, artificial intelligence, as well as the Internet of Things. Rising demand for these solutions is expected to have aided top-line growth of the company.
In addition, it has been undertaking cost-reduction activities and density scaling for 3D NAND, as well as new memory technologies. It witnessed share gains in the foundry and logic segment. All these factors are likely to boost Lam Research’s upcoming results.
However, the company has been facing significant competition in all product and service categories in the semiconductor capital equipment market.
Also, volatility in the PC market is likely to have weighed on its performance.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lam Research this time around. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Lam Research has a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported.
TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.04% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.48% and a Zacks Rank #2.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.30% and a Zacks Rank #2.
